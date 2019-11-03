BB&T Securities LLC Sells 65,104 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,104 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

GIS stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.