BB&T Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)

BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,895 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Pulse Electronics were worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pulse Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,367,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pulse Electronics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,168,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after buying an additional 473,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pulse Electronics by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after buying an additional 163,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pulse Electronics by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 74,647 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pulse Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:PULS opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. Pulse Electronics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

