BB&T Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

BB&T Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 100.0% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,572,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,691 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $35,738,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 115.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 487,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,453,000 after purchasing an additional 260,958 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 798,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 169.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 241,968 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

NYSE:TRI opened at $67.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 69.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

