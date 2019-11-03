BB&T Securities LLC Buys 35,723 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,723 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 131.1% during the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $113.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

