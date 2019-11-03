Bauer (ETR:B5A) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Bauer Ag (ETR:B5A) rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as €14.50 ($16.86) and last traded at €14.40 ($16.74), approximately 11,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 71,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.28 ($16.60).

B5A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) price objective on Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Independent Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $244.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.23 and a 200 day moving average of €20.12.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

