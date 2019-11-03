Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Shares Up 13.8%

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) shares shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65, 429,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 436,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

The firm has a market cap of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 63.44% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,183,164 shares of company stock worth $1,013,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 216.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 73.1% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Basic Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 284.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

