Barrington Research Raises Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target to $30.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. 85,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $66.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

