Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,253 ($16.37) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,241 ($16.22). Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s current price.

STJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,124.33 ($14.69).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of LON STJ traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,038.50 ($13.57). 1,696,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 986.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,037.73. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 897.80 ($11.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,153 ($15.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.