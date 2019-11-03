Barclays Reiterates $186.00 Price Target for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware (NYSE:VMW) has been assigned a $186.00 price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of VMware from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.06. The company had a trading volume of 822,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,517. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.31. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $128.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 47.55%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 20,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $2,950,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,443,880.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $3,484,282.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,397 shares of company stock worth $11,796,806 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,043,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,638,534,000 after purchasing an additional 414,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 277,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 245,968 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.