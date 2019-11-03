Barclays Reiterates €10.30 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.13 ($14.11).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

