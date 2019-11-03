Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Independent Research set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of BHP Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,797.31 ($23.49).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 1,673.40 ($21.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,703.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,822.21.

In other BHP Group news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 2,900 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,713 ($22.38) per share, with a total value of £49,677 ($64,911.80).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.