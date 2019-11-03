Barclays Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €80.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €89.12 ($103.62).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €81.57 ($94.85) on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a one year high of €92.97 ($108.10). The company’s 50-day moving average is €82.61.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

