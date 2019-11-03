Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Bank Of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

BPRN opened at $29.39 on Friday. Bank Of Princeton has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $189.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bank Of Princeton from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

