Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $74.52. 271,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $79.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.781 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.49%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

