Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Bank of America by 41.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.7% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 70.7% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 188,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,997 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

BAC stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,468,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,842,844. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $281.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

