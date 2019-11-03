Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $94.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.11.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.01 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 410,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 67,184 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 14.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 4,927.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,978,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,479 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 44.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.