Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotia Howard Weill raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BSAC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 993,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,485. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $576.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.31 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 301.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 85.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

