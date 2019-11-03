Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €5.43 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.43 ($6.31) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Deutsche Bank set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.57 ($5.32).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

