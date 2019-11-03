Baker Hughes Company Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NYSE:BKR opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

