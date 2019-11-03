Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 596.57 ($7.80).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 561 ($7.33) price target (up previously from GBX 461 ($6.02)) on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

LON:BAB traded down GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 540.40 ($7.06). 894,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 546.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 498.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 13.72. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 623.80 ($8.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

