Baader Bank Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €565.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RAA. HSBC set a €648.00 ($753.49) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €620.00 ($720.93) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €592.00 ($688.37).

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €697.00 ($810.47) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €648.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €610.64. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a one year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

