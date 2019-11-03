B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Down 6.2% in October

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 300,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 11,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $240,837.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $406,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,057,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,716,487 over the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 134,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.87. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

