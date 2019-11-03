B. Riley Downgrades Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. B. Riley currently has $12.00 target price on the coal producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

BTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Peabody Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

BTU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. 3,220,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 15,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $264,614.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 709,698 shares of company stock valued at $12,952,796. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 779.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

