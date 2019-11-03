Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Avrobio alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVRO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura initiated coverage on Avrobio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of AVRO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. 95,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,323. The company has a market cap of $350.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. Avrobio has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Avrobio will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avrobio in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avrobio in the second quarter worth approximately $976,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Avrobio by 160.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avrobio by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 29.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avrobio (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.