Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Avnet reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Avnet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,644.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,519.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $595,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 1,687.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Avnet by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVT opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. Avnet has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

Avnet announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.