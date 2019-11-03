AVITA MED LTD/S (RCEL) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ: RCEL) is one of 129 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AVITA MED LTD/S to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S’s rivals have a beta of 1.64, meaning that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 AVITA MED LTD/S Competitors 1093 3313 6900 308 2.55

AVITA MED LTD/S currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.61%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 42.32%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA MED LTD/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A AVITA MED LTD/S Competitors -4,128.39% -82.19% -35.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million -$24.75 million -22.36 AVITA MED LTD/S Competitors $785.24 million $155.67 million 5.57

AVITA MED LTD/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AVITA MED LTD/S. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S rivals beat AVITA MED LTD/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The company is based in Valencia, California.

