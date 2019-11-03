Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,834,000 after buying an additional 760,520 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,901,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after buying an additional 34,494 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after buying an additional 236,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAR traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,204,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 71.63% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

