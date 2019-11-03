Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

AVLR has been the topic of several other reports. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avalara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 674,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,677. Avalara has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $888,360.00. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $89,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,782 shares of company stock worth $76,837,264 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 1,145.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth about $49,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

