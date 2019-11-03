Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €50.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NDA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.60 ($54.19).

NDA opened at €45.27 ($52.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 52-week high of €55.80 ($64.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.23.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

