Auctus (AUC) Achieves Market Cap of $140,305.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, Auctus has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $140,305.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00217846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.01396625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00119932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,846,815 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.