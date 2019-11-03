AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Usca Ria LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,988 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.7% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,247,000 after buying an additional 1,729,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after buying an additional 2,201,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1,723.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after buying an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $38.95. 34,007,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,316,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $281.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

