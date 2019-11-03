AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,007,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,316,234. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

