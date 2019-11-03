ATLANT Price Up 40.7% Over Last Week (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $128.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00219221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.01406393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00120027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Exrates, Mercatox, YoBit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

