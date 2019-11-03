Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATH. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on Athene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of Athene stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $44.30. 1,569,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Athene has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Athene will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $313,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $741,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,480 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,970,000 after buying an additional 613,278 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,393,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Athene by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,101,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,484,000 after acquiring an additional 297,691 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,940,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Athene by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,514,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

