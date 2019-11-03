Asch Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.56 Million (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Asch has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar. Asch has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $357,018.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00217289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.01408107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00120052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io

Asch Coin Trading

Asch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OKEx, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

