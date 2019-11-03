Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Receives $16.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PUMP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. 1,382,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,191. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 297.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 159,654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 25.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 26.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,212,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,108,000 after buying an additional 100,657 shares during the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.