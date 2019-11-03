ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.28

ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 6548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass.

