Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $38,369.00 and approximately $222.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,237.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.01978537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.78 or 0.03161542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00636187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00691176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00053156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00404176 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 8,186,656 coins and its circulating supply is 2,142,112 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.