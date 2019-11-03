Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arlington Asset Investment from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 340,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. Arlington Asset Investment has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 27.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.38%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,621,000 after buying an additional 585,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 32.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 168.9% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 559,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 351,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

