Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Lowered to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $290.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANET. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.04.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $59.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.30. 10,465,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,154. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.99. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $306,421.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,185.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,655.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at $675,905.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,986 shares of company stock worth $8,691,257. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

