Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Lowered to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $290.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.22% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANET. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.04.
Shares of ANET stock traded down $59.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.30. 10,465,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,154. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.99. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17.
In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $306,421.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,185.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,655.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at $675,905.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,986 shares of company stock worth $8,691,257. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.