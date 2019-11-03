Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Lowered to $216.00 at JMP Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $280.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Arista Networks from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.04.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET traded down $59.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,465,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,154. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.10 and its 200-day moving average is $253.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,095.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $306,421.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,185.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,986 shares of company stock worth $8,691,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.