Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.04.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $59.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.30. 10,465,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,154. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $173.31 and a 12 month high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,986 shares of company stock worth $8,691,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank grew its position in Arista Networks by 56.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,777,000 after acquiring an additional 272,722 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 24.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 97.0% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 5.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

