Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group now has a $144.00 price target on the stock. Arista Networks traded as low as $172.90 and last traded at $185.59, with a volume of 426000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.57.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.04.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $473,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,185.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,986 shares of company stock worth $8,691,257 in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

