Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Boenning Scattergood

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Argo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Get Argo Group alerts:

ARGO stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.73. 236,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,705. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $60.87 and a 1-year high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.43 million.

In other news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,004,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 222,557 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.