Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.57

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 15106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. ValuEngine lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 350,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,930,862 shares of company stock valued at $528,086 over the last quarter. 151.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

