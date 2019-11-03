Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given a $33.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) has been given a $33.00 target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ares Management from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NYSE ARES traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,358. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,930,862 shares of company stock worth $528,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 219.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,938 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 12.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 239.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 107,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth $80,000. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

