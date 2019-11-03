Ardmore Shipping (ASC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ASC opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $264.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.25. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.
Read More: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.