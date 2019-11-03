Ardmore Shipping (ASC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASC opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $264.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.25. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASC. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ardmore Shipping to an “add” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

