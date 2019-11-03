Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes $148,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,088,474 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,846,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,335,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,326,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,488,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567,338 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ET. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

ET stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

