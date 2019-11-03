Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,657 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 144,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 518,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 120,383 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

