Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $184.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.49 and a 12-month high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

